We need a standardized framework to track city-level air pollution

Any ranking needs to meet globally-accepted ‘FAIR’ data principles. In other words, it should have the attributes of: Findability, so that people at large can find the underlying data used to compute these rankings; Affordability, which means the technology used to generate the data should be easily affordable by cities that want to track their monthly air quality levels and join these rankings; Interoperability, so that the data is in a format that allows for use with other data systems and not provided in sealed documents (as is the case of manual monitoring data in India); and Reproducibility, which means that the findings should be entirely reproducible by another independent agency that undertakes the same exercise with equivalent technology. For national-level rankings to hold credibility, the data used should adhere to these FAIR data principles. Only then would the rankings form a valuable record in the context of understanding the current situation and checking which cities are becoming worse and which are getting better over time. Using FAIR data principles will also allow us to compare city-level air quality data independent of the size or population density of a city, and eventually help us scale these rankings to cover the country’s 7,000-plus census cities and towns.