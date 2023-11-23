Opinion
We need an education system that isn’t held hostage by exams
Summary
- We should change and improve examinations to enable real learning and make genuine assessments of it. The education-distorting marks chase must be done away with.
Board examinations are among the key problems of Indian education. The National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF) confronts this matter head-on, starting with explicitly acknowledging current issues instead of dodging these.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more