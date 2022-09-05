We need an eye kept on relative prices and not just inflation data5 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 10:48 PM IST
These send out critical signals that affect affordability and also the allocation of economic resources
These send out critical signals that affect affordability and also the allocation of economic resources
Listen to this article
India’s retail inflation is on a decline. This is good news for the economy. There is a crucial piece of information hidden in the price data that is, however, rarely discussed—relative prices. A relative price is a price of a product compared to another one, while inflation is a change in the overall price level.