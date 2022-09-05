We need an eye kept on relative prices and not just inflation data

In India, the wholesale price index has prices of food, fuel and manufactured goods, but no services. Among the categories of products for which both price indices are readily available or can be calculated, retailers have seen higher price gains than producers in eight out of 14 product lines. This is especially the case in meat and fish, which has seen the largest price rise. In effect, despite the rise in the relative price of meat and fish, producers’ incentive to increase supply seems to be limited. Similarly, in footwear and clothing, retail prices have risen faster than wholesale prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}