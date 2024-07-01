We need better information on the impact of climate change
Summary
- A new paper argues that the macroeconomic damage from climate change might be as much as six times higher than previously estimated. The insufficient data we currently have might lead to erroneous conclusions. We must quantify the climate impact on our economies.
It isn’t hard to understand that global warming is already changing how we live. In India’s capital, New Delhi, this summer has been so hot—above 40° Celsius even at night—that people are gasping, tap water is scalding and the walls of their homes emit heat like radiators. The Saudi Arabian authorities said that 1,300 pilgrims have already died on this year’s Hajj. Players at the European soccer championships are collapsing due to exhaustion.