We need big spending to stage a comeback

Might India be at the threshold of a long-awaited upturn in corporate capital expenditure? The trough that private investment slipped into after an exuberant burst of capacity expansion during the last big boom phase, one that in retrospect was clearly overdone, has lasted longer than many had anticipated. Economic growth over the past decade or so has been uneven, lowering the reliability of market projections and making executive decisions hard to take. The inflationary fallout of fiscal overreach and other policy mishaps after the global financial crisis of 2008-09 had to be contained painfully. Yet, while our gross domestic product (GDP) growth trend since then has not been as smooth as we may have liked, it might have been sufficient to exhaust old production capacity. In basic-input sectors like cement, steel and aluminium, clear signs have emerged of a revival in capital spending. India’s largest cement maker, UltraTech, has reportedly committed nearly ₹5,500 crore to a capacity-addition plan, while another Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco announced the launch of a ₹7,000-crore programme to double the quantity of aluminium it can produce. With steel prices having firmed up lately, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel were jointly reported to be keen on churning out larger volumes in India. A few new smelters do not a resurgence make, but if other sectors join in, our economic prospects would brighten.

The capex announcements made so far point to an expected pick-up in construction activity, and may have been fuelled to an extent by the cheap credit available. Real interest rates are currently at record lows and are likely to stay benign for an extended period—perhaps till such time that a broad economic recovery has been secured. Moreover, the government had envisaged an ambitious national infrastructure programme for the next four or five years. Even if only some aspects of it are activated soon, possibly as part of an exercise to push cash around the country and put the ravages of covid behind us, it could generate huge dollops of demand for cement, steel and other such materials. The multiplier effect of this could, in turn, support private-sector purchases of the same. Indications have surfaced that real estate, which had been in a slump, is stirring back to form after policy tweaks were made that could aid the clearance of residential-unit inventory. As for breaking out of our covid recession, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that this process is well underway. A majority of its 48 high-frequency indicators, including steel production and passenger vehicle sales, have risen above pre-covid levels.

Some uncertainty still prevails. While the profits of a sizeable number of publicly-listed companies have swung up, thanks largely to covid-induced cost compression in response to revenue drops, this appears to have done little to allay the income anxiety suffered by Indians dependent on salaries rather than dividends. Consumer confidence, as measured by an RBI survey, remains dismal. Sectors that serve people directly still seem apprehensive about earning disparities worsened by the pandemic. Yet, if India Inc’s recent performance and forecasts of the future have altered its investment disposition for the better, it could do everyone a good turn. By RBI estimates, this fiscal year’s national output is expected to be 7.5% less than last year’s, but 2021-22 could be an entirely other story if big money gets ploughed into productive parts of our economy.

