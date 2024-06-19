We need corporate nationalism for port infrastructure

Initiatives like the Vizhinjam port in Kerala and a proposed container trans-shipment terminal in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are welcome steps. These can strengthen our maritime trade and serve geopolitical interests, but their success depends on factors like how advanced their technology is, operational efficiency, workforce skills and the ability to raise capital, all of which India’s private sector is better placed for. Therefore, private sector involvement in port development and management should rise from the current 40-50% to 85-90% over the next 5-10 years.