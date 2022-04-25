We need freedom from the grip of regulations and compliances

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully cognizant of these impediments to India’s growth. On 21 April, he used the occasion of the 15th Civil Services Day not only to hand out awards for excellence in public administration, but also drive home the message that our vaunted steel frame, the bureaucracy, with its complicated administrative system, was posing a huge challenge to India’s progress. Recalling his initial experience after being announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prime ministerial candidate in 2013, Modi said, “I was called by the business community in Delhi when my party announced me as the prime ministerial candidate for the first time in 2013. I give a speech, with 4-6 months still left before the general elections of 2014. When they asked me what I would do, I said that I will abolish one law every day, I will not make new laws. So they were surprised! And I did abolish 1,500 laws in the first five years."

