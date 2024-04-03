We need judicial system reforms to ensure swift disposal of cases

The unique feature of the three-adjournment rule is that it was introduced as a part of our ‘ease of doing business’ reforms within the justice delivery system. This provision under the law states that a maximum of three adjournments can be given during the hearing of a lawsuit. However, the prescribed protocol of permitting a maximum of three adjournments per case is disregarded in more than half the cases being addressed by courts. While it appears that some courts are attempting to follow the rule and are also publishing monthly data on adjournments granted per matter, broader efforts at the institutional level are required for the judiciary to stop granting a fourth adjournment. For example, we should use a monetary disincentive by imposing a levy of ₹10,000 for the first adjournment sought by a disputant and double that sum for every subsequent one.