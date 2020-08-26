We need policy action to fix our problem of the ‘missing middle’

We estimate that India needs to enable 1,000 or more small or mid-sized firms to scale up to large firms, and 10,000 or more small firms to scale up to mid-sized firms. For this, we need to fix India’s “missing middle" of competitive mid-sized firms (with revenues between $40 million and $500 million) that can scale up to join the ranks of large firms. India has only about half as many mid-sized firms per trillion dollars of GDP as peer economies. The number of mid-sized and small firms and their upward mobility matters because it influences the degree of competitive pressure that large firms feel. The higher this pressure, the greater the share of efficient and high-performing firms at the top.