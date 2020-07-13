Opinion | We need policy clarity on import substitution

The overall experience so far has been that industries shielded from global competition by high tariff walls—or even non-tariff barriers—have little incentive to keep costs down and quality high, as companies based in India have a large captive market within the country. Over time, even if there exists domestic rivalry, this arrangement tends to spell inefficiency that pushes up costs for all users of the protected product. Lithium batteries are so important to digital and internet enablement today, that a rise in their cost will have an instant impact on sunrise sectors of our economy. It could also delay India’s bid to switch to electric mobility, since the battery costs of e-vehicles must fall sharply for them to match the price-value deal of petrol and diesel options. Of course, the government would expect Indian battery makers to crush costs as they go along. In the business of stored-power units, though, China is seen to have a natural advantage as well, thanks to its abundance of input minerals—including rare earths—for their production. To keep India well supplied with raw materials, three state-run metals companies formed a joint venture last year called Khanij Bidesh India Ltd, which aims to acquire reserves of strategic minerals such as cobalt and lithium in countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, South Africa and Australia. How quickly these efforts begin to bear results could determine the pace at which our local players can replace Chinese imports without hurting consumers.