In the virtual world of finance, every step is fraught with risk for ordinary folks. Go on social media and you will find influencers on personal finance (or ‘finfluencers’) by the dime-a-dozen, each doling out free advice on shares and other financial assets with the air of an expert. Some of them might well be, but most are not and have likely had a poor record of disclosing their own interest in the advice they give. Pump-and-dump operations, by which the price of an asset is driven up by hawking its virtues to followers and then it’s offloaded at a peak before it slides again (at the expense of those very followers), have been common. Similarly, there are apps that promise gullible investors unrealistically high returns. While the lure of making a quick buck is not easy for all to resist, it’s often only fraudsters who get to make a killing, leaving behind a trail of misery as people realize they have been duped. While officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently broached the need to regulate influencers, it’s important for authority figures to keep people alert. On Sunday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautioned Indians against “Ponzi apps" and the country ought to listen.

Sitharaman said the finance ministry was working with that of electronics and IT (MeitY) and also the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clamp down on such apps “like never before." On so-called finfluencers, she said the government did not have a regulatory proposal under consideration, but advised investors to tread carefully and verify what they’re getting into before putting in money. “Don’t go as a flock into something, where because somebody else has done it, you also do it, without doing your due diligence," she said, “We have to be careful, it’s our hard-worked money. You’ve earned it, you’ve saved it, you protect it." In a world of complex financial products, carrying out proper checks, however, is easier said than done for lay investors. They are seldom savvy enough to grasp all the risks entailed. As for spotting a Ponzi scheme, which sucks money up a pyramid to swindle late investors, this is a challenge even for experts. By definition, such a project has no real business, with money from new investors typically used to pay off old ones, a process that can go on for years till inflows dry up and it falls apart. The term’s usage, though, has widened in recent times to cover all sorts of dubious investments. A top RBI official likened crypto tokens without underlying assets to Ponzi schemes for being objects of speculation. The value of cryptos is a matter of argument. But still, broadly speaking, in an online world where identities are easily masked and money moves fast, multiple Ponzi-like set-ups could easily exist—and escape detection. Although we must watch out for ourselves, caveat emptor isn’t always a practical principle.

While leaders use their pulpit to caution our swelling base of retail investors, regulators must also help reduce the risk of people falling for scams. We have a variety of rules governing the operation of chit funds, and also deposit-taking and non-deposit taking entities, among others. These were partly aimed at preventing classic Ponzi schemes. Today, an intricate web of laws that apply to the online world probably lets plenty slip through its gaps. If Sebi were to frame guidelines for influencers even as the finance ministry, MeitY and RBI work together on a broad regulatory response, investors would be wary of being fooled, but knowing that the Indian state also has their back.