We need public figures to warn of Ponzi scams2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:14 AM IST
In the virtual world of finance, every step is fraught with risk for ordinary folks. Go on social media and you will find influencers on personal finance (or ‘finfluencers’) by the dime-a-dozen, each doling out free advice on shares and other financial assets with the air of an expert. Some of them might well be, but most are not and have likely had a poor record of disclosing their own interest in the advice they give. Pump-and-dump operations, by which the price of an asset is driven up by hawking its virtues to followers and then it’s offloaded at a peak before it slides again (at the expense of those very followers), have been common. Similarly, there are apps that promise gullible investors unrealistically high returns. While the lure of making a quick buck is not easy for all to resist, it’s often only fraudsters who get to make a killing, leaving behind a trail of misery as people realize they have been duped. While officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently broached the need to regulate influencers, it’s important for authority figures to keep people alert. On Sunday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautioned Indians against “Ponzi apps" and the country ought to listen.