We need public figures to warn of Ponzi scams

Sitharaman said the finance ministry was working with that of electronics and IT (MeitY) and also the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to clamp down on such apps “like never before." On so-called finfluencers, she said the government did not have a regulatory proposal under consideration, but advised investors to tread carefully and verify what they’re getting into before putting in money. “Don’t go as a flock into something, where because somebody else has done it, you also do it, without doing your due diligence," she said, “We have to be careful, it’s our hard-worked money. You’ve earned it, you’ve saved it, you protect it." In a world of complex financial products, carrying out proper checks, however, is easier said than done for lay investors. They are seldom savvy enough to grasp all the risks entailed. As for spotting a Ponzi scheme, which sucks money up a pyramid to swindle late investors, this is a challenge even for experts. By definition, such a project has no real business, with money from new investors typically used to pay off old ones, a process that can go on for years till inflows dry up and it falls apart. The term’s usage, though, has widened in recent times to cover all sorts of dubious investments. A top RBI official likened crypto tokens without underlying assets to Ponzi schemes for being objects of speculation. The value of cryptos is a matter of argument. But still, broadly speaking, in an online world where identities are easily masked and money moves fast, multiple Ponzi-like set-ups could easily exist—and escape detection. Although we must watch out for ourselves, caveat emptor isn’t always a practical principle.