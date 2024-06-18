We need tax reforms to support India’s expenditure path
Summary
- A higher tax-to-GDP ratio will grant budgetary freedom and hopefully also strengthen the country’s fiscal base in the years ahead.
The dust from a heated election campaign has now settled down. A new government has been sworn in. The Union finance ministry led by Nirmala Sitharaman is busy preparing the full budget for the current financial year. It is a good time to take a look at the way ahead for Indian fiscal policy over the next five years.