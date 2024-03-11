We need to make freedom of speech low-brow in India
Summary
- Free speech has the potential to become a mass right, like food and water, if rescued from intellectuals.
In August 2022, a college professor in Maharashtra posted on a Whatsapp group his good wishes to Pakistan on its independence day. He also protested India’s revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The police filed charges against him for “promoting enmity" between communities. Many months later, last Thursday, the Supreme Court threw out the case saying that Indians have a right to criticize the government, and to wish Pakistan on its independence day. We have become that sort of a nation where the Supreme Court has to listen to vacuous cases like this brought by a police force that is usually reluctant to register real complaints of women against molestation and harassment. The Supreme Court, in fact, said it is time to “educate our police" on freedom of speech.