We need to uproot some of India’s agricultural policies
We should end support prices, export bans, stock limits, etc, and empower farmers with modern options
Agricultural policies in India are probably the most complex. Political economy considerations often play a major role. While there has always been talk of increasing the income of farmers, the obverse is that it has to be paid by consumers. This creates dissonance, as political economics would like to see the former happen without distorting retail prices. There is an argument for a complete relook at all agriculture-based policies, as several conflicting situations have arisen in the past few years.