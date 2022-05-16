We need to usher in a Gov-Tech model of development

In order to sustainably move forward, India will need to focus on getting major tech startup players and institutional capital (investors) to work with the central and state governments to build a ‘Gov-Tech’ alliance. This handshake can help us move away from the shackles of scarcity and act as a catalyst for a future of abundance. This partnership could give a fillip to a big chunk of policy issues that are waiting to be resolved. These have been pending due to a lack of technical capabilities and infrastructure support or the fact that the government doesn’t have the funds needed to implement them in a timely manner.

