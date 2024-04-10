We need urgent global talks on the EU’s carbon adjustment import charges

The CBAM’s thrust is on the quantum of emissions in production processes in each of the five sectors, as well as how these emissions are priced at home. Even if the quantum of emissions is the same for making a tonne of steel, CBAM charges will apply based on the carbon price gap between the exporting country and the EU. For example, the trading price for a tonne of carbon dioxide emissions is about $100 in the EU, $34 in Australia and $7 in China. So, Australian exporters will pay a CBAM charge of at least $66 per tonne, while the likely impact on Chinese imports will be $93. India has no direct system for pricing carbon and there is no methodology yet to derive a carbon price from measures such as energy conservation, mandatory renewable purchase obligations and fossil fuel taxes. It will, therefore, be left to EU-certified auditors to make that assessment based on data provided by individual plants in India on the cost of carbon in the context of a set of fragmented domestic regulations.