We need well-designed and nationally-accepted tools to measure social inequality

In a comprehensive caste count, demands to club different caste names in one group or split one name into separate entities could overwhelm the census office, the former census official B.K. Roy Burman had warned in a 1998 Economic and Political Weekly article. He argued that the census office should conduct field studies to capture caste details. The 1961 census had followed this approach. In addition to the statutory census data, non-statutory surveys of villages and weddings were conducted to collect caste details, wrote Burman, a noted anthropologist who headed this initiative. The census office roped in independent scholars to conduct village-level case studies that documented changing profiles of caste relations and caste mobility in rural India.