We ought to clarify our stance on Chinese apps

How we block online spies and safeguard our data should not depend on overnight notices issued by the Centre in response to external aggression. It is a matter of high priority in its own right and needs a stable policy framework based on clear principles. We have already lost much time on the regulation of personal data and a badly-needed legal framework for our privacy. Unfortunately, the government’s last legislative proposal had many shortcomings. Since no enactment has been made yet, we could still aim for a law that will not just serve its immediate ends, but also stay relevant as technologies and circumstances shift. As a guiding principle, we should be granted explicit ownership of what we place of ourselves online—especially in an app’s custody—so that clear and comprehensive rules can be framed for this data’s collection, use, storage and retention on the basis of that right. Data expropriation by law-enforcers should require the sanction of a judicial authority. Should the state have a valid reason to fear the abuse of our data or cameras by errant apps, then our privacy law could enable blanket bans on them. For all this, we need a law drafted to maximize the security of individuals as much as the country.