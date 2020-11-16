We owe our off-payroll workers a better deal

Over the weekend, the central government released draft rules of employment that aim to institute job benefits for workers kept off formal payrolls by companies in India. These would cover not just construction workers , who are typically hired by labour contractors on daily wages and have been vulnerable to nasty twists of luck, but multitudes doing various other jobs in our vast informal sector. Notably, gig workers seen zipping around urban spaces on wheels to deliver packages or driving app-hailed cabs may now have better terms of engagement to look forward to. Once the new rules are notified, they would be shielded by India’s Code on Social Security that was legislated in September as part of the government’s agenda for labour reforms. All they need do is sign up with their Aadhaar cards. If all goes as planned, even the most loosely-recruited workers shall be eligible for provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation , Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and National Social Security Board. It may look burdensome to employers, but in a country of highly uneven earnings and patchy welfare promises, this is the least our economy owes them.

By one estimate, as many as 450 million Indians stand to gain social security coverage, 90% of them in the informal sector. All workers who do not have such benefits will be asked to register on a national portal and periodically update their contact details and job profiles. This will allow migrant workers to move locations without worrying about losing their cover and also create a database of the sort sorely found missing when millions fled big cities during our lockdown. Companies would have to chip in, of course. Gig platforms that have been operating as mechanisms to bridge demand and supply for food (like Zomato and Swiggy) and for taxi rides (like Uber and Ola) would have to acknowledge delivery-men and drivers as dependents and make contributions to a security fund for them. This sum, likely to be calculated as a portion of their turnover, could be based on self-assessments of their off-roll workers, corroborative estimates of which could be drawn from the proposed database.

While the nitty-gritty of the Code’s application may not have been worked out, it seems in sync with a shift in our economy towards the generation of unconventional jobs. Even before covid curbs gave online businesses a boost, gig opportunities were perhaps all that most job seekers could find. With our gig economy projected to cross $450 billion by 2023, that trend could well intensify. For years, many internet platforms argued that they were just putting self-employed individuals in touch with customers, and therefore did not classify the former as employees. Yet, apart from their dependence on these firms for livelihood, the demands of their work make it clear that they differ from formal recruits only in terms of semantics. Our new policy would place India in contrast with other jurisdictions like California, where a public referendum went against gig workers being reclassified as employees. To the extent this poll outcome was swayed by a costly campaign run by affected companies, it has exposed the pitfalls of direct democracy. Thankfully, Indian policy has not fallen for the argument of gig workers being self-employed. Their dismal work conditions have been more than apparent. Many toil unaware of the actual costs they bear for work. Yes, that model kept wage bills low, but it was flawed. Indeed, by the same token, might work-from-home staff not end up being recast as external suppliers?

