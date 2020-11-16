We owe our off-payroll workers a better deal

While the nitty-gritty of the Code’s application may not have been worked out, it seems in sync with a shift in our economy towards the generation of unconventional jobs. Even before covid curbs gave online businesses a boost, gig opportunities were perhaps all that most job seekers could find. With our gig economy projected to cross $450 billion by 2023, that trend could well intensify. For years, many internet platforms argued that they were just putting self-employed individuals in touch with customers, and therefore did not classify the former as employees. Yet, apart from their dependence on these firms for livelihood, the demands of their work make it clear that they differ from formal recruits only in terms of semantics. Our new policy would place India in contrast with other jurisdictions like California, where a public referendum went against gig workers being reclassified as employees. To the extent this poll outcome was swayed by a costly campaign run by affected companies, it has exposed the pitfalls of direct democracy. Thankfully, Indian policy has not fallen for the argument of gig workers being self-employed. Their dismal work conditions have been more than apparent. Many toil unaware of the actual costs they bear for work. Yes, that model kept wage bills low, but it was flawed. Indeed, by the same token, might work-from-home staff not end up being recast as external suppliers?