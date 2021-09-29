We require a more inclusive financial inclusion index

Why is data on financial inclusion important? Financial inclusion is among the most critical objectives for long-term equitable growth and a financially-stable economy. A country where a large proportion of its population is excluded from the financial sector, as it currently is in India, is not only not equitable but will also have a relatively weak financial sector. The larger the number of independent and heterogenous participants in the financial sector, the greater its depth, generating conditions for greater innovation and competition. Financial inclusion therefore is a policy objective with multiple benefits. Historically, however, despite significant policy and regulatory interventions in the financial sector, inclusion has been less than desirable. The recent rapid rise in access to bank accounts is just the start of a long journey ahead, with many changes required by policymakers at the central and state levels, regulators, industry, and even consumers. A good measure of financial inclusion, therefore, will help monitor and benchmark the performance of India as a whole and not just one stakeholder.