We require dependable ways to recycle lithium batteries

A lithium battery used in an EV typically reaches its end of useful life when its usable capacity reaches 70-80% of its nameplate capacity. Once the diminished capacity of such a lithium battery pack renders it no longer optimal for EV usage, it can be repurposed for various secondary applications. These include stationary storage, renewable power integration, or backup for commercial or industrial purposes. In this context, were the MoEFCC to establish modest reuse targets for, say, four-wheel passenger and commercial vehicles and e-buses, between 1.2 GWh and 5.9 GWh of storage capacity could be provided by 2030. This is an opportunity that must not be missed.

