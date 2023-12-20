We require more and better data on mutual fund SIP investments

In November, the total amount of money invested in mutual funds (MFs) through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route stood at ₹17,073 crore, the highest it has ever been. SIP is a way of investing routinely in MFs, usually monthly, with the money being largely invested into equity MFs, which in turn largely invest in stocks.

In buying stocks through the SIP route, the averaging of purchase prices comes into the picture. When stock prices are high, the net asset value (NAV) of a single unit of an MF is also high. So, the total number of MF units being bought through the SIP route comes down, given that a fixed amount of money is being invested. On the other hand, when stock prices are low, the NAV of a single unit of an MF is also low. So, the total number of units being bought goes up. This dynamic ensures that investors are able to buy more when prices are low and less when they are high, something that is psychologically difficult to achieve otherwise.

It also ensures that as stock prices go up, the overall value of the units bought at a lower NAV also goes up, benefitting the overall investment. This is how it is supposed to work in theory. But does it?

Now, the SIP route can be used to invest in non-equity MFs regularly as well. We don’t have a publicly available breakdown of what proportion of the total SIP investment goes into equity MFs. Nonetheless, given anecdotal evidence and also how SIPs are sold, it is safe to assume that a bulk of it is going into equity MFs.

Further, the question is: Are retail investors benefiting by investing regularly through the SIP route? For that to happen, investors need to stay invested for at least five years or more, so that the dynamic explained above gets to play out properly.

From April to November this year, a total of ₹1.24 trillion has come into MFs through the SIP route. A bulk of this money would have gone into equity MFs. At the same time, the net investment in equity MFs has been a much lower ₹95,814 crore.

Indeed, the money coming into MFs through the SIP route has been greater than the net inflow into equity MFs in three of the last four financial years.

This tells us that many retail investors are selling out of equity MFs quickly because if they weren’t, then the net inflow into equity MFs would have been larger than the money coming in through the SIP route, given that the SIP route is not the only way to invest and investors can make one-time investments as well.

In fact, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the MF lobby group, suggests that as of June 2023, retail investors held a little more than half the equity assets—51.4% to be exact—for a period greater than 24 months. This is an improvement from 43.6% as of June 2022. In fact, more than 26% of equity assets were sold within a year’s time. So, clearly, a bulk of the retail investors aren’t holding their investment even for the short period of less than three years, forget holding it for the long-term.

Now, let’s look at more data. From April to November, 24.5 million new SIPs were started and 13.6 million SIPs were discontinued or their tenure was completed, implying a stoppage rate of 55.5%. In 2022-23, this rate had stood at over 56%. What will be interesting to know here is the breakdown between SIPs that are being stopped and those whose tenure is getting over. That will help in figuring out the SIP investor’s behaviour better.

For this, AMFI needs to declare more detailed data. In fact, there are other points as well on which a deeper look at the numbers is required.

First, the portion of SIP money going into equity MFs. To be sure, in the past, an AMFI chief executive has said that 90% of the SIP money goes into equity MFs. But regular data on this would do us no harm.

Second, what kind of equity MFs is SIP money being invested in. Like in the recent past, is more SIP money going into small-cap MFs, given that small cap stocks have been going up at a crazy pace? Stocks ranked 251st and lower in terms of market capitalization are termed as small caps. MFs that invest largely in such stocks are called small- cap MFs. If indeed SIPs of small-cap MFs have gone up in the recent past, then we can conclude that asset allocation or diversification is not an investment principle being followed by the average retail investor.

Third, are investors cancelling SIPs of large-cap MFs and betting more on small-cap MFs? The net inflows data seems to suggest so, but we need a detailed breakdown for to be able to judge better.

Fourth, a breakdown of investors holding on to their equity MFs for more than two years is not available. What proportion is holding on for three, five or 10 years?

In a country where MF investment is just about taking off, such detailed data is necessary for better analysis and for drawing the right conclusions, which can help in offering better advice to retail investors. Given this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India—the capital markets regulator, under whose purview the MF industry also falls—should step in and mandate that AMFI make more detailed SIP data available.