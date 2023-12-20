We require more and better data on mutual fund SIP investments
Summary
- A granular peek will offer a clearer picture of retail investor behaviour for better advice to be given.
In November, the total amount of money invested in mutual funds (MFs) through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route stood at ₹17,073 crore, the highest it has ever been. SIP is a way of investing routinely in MFs, usually monthly, with the money being largely invested into equity MFs, which in turn largely invest in stocks.