We require more and better data on mutual fund SIP investments

In buying stocks through the SIP route, the averaging of purchase prices comes into the picture. When stock prices are high, the net asset value (NAV) of a single unit of an MF is also high. So, the total number of MF units being bought through the SIP route comes down, given that a fixed amount of money is being invested. On the other hand, when stock prices are low, the NAV of a single unit of an MF is also low. So, the total number of units being bought goes up. This dynamic ensures that investors are able to buy more when prices are low and less when they are high, something that is psychologically difficult to achieve otherwise.

