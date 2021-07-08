We should also nuance our approach to digital threats

A well-specified framework to identify and respond to ICT security threats would provide a safety net for a wider set of risks. There is no guarantee that blacklisting will mitigate dangers in technology ecosystems, where bad actors can exercise control in myriad ways. Most financial and technological flows are complex and hard to pin. For instance, a ‘variable interest entity’ financial structure allows overseas investors to obtain control of companies through contractual rights rather than beneficial ownership. Several Chinese tech majors leveraged this financial structure to overcome Beijing’s longstanding financial firewalls and raise money from US investors. Similarly, nothing stops foreign original equipment manufacturers for 5G networks from engaging with low-cost Chinese suppliers in arm’s length or derivative supply chain agreements. And finally, some of the largest breaches of Indian citizens’ data in recent months have stemmed from domestic financial technology companies and public sector units. It can be nobody’s case that domestic vulnerabilities should go unaddressed.