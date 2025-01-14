We should be looking forward to a 90-hour work schedule—per month
Summary
- Productivity leaps promised by artificial intelligence may possibly help us meet Keynes’ forecast of leisurely lives by around 2030. We await 90-hour work months.
Is Thursday becoming the new Friday in Britain? Under Keir Starmer’s Labour government, UK workers can request a four-day compressed week. More than 90% of participating businesses in the UK decided to stick with a four-day workweek after a successful trial in 2022; some even made the change permanent.