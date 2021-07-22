We should be thankful for the economy’s liberation

The so-called commanding heights of the economy were reserved for the public sector, and the private sector could not invest in them even if it wanted. In all other sectors, private companies could make new investments, but only if they got industrial licences from the government. These were given on a very non-transparent basis and were especially difficult for large companies, lest it increase economic dominance. I recall Rahul Bajaj amusing audiences by saying that his customers had to wait for several years before they could get a Bajaj scooter because he could not expand output beyond the limit allowed by the licence without risking criminal prosecution!