We should future-proof UPI’s ‘glocal’ payments model

What are the risks of UPI infrastructure that users should be wary of?: Despite the ‘openness’ of the UPI architecture, a concentration of market power in the UPI ecosystem is no secret. GooglePay and PhonePe still dominate it. While they deserve credit for their critical role in driving UPI’s spread, their dominance of this ecosystem is starting to preclude the meaningful participation of others in this market. To keep it contestable, NPCI had in its role as a quasi-regulator decided to issue a cap of 30% on transaction volume clocked by any single player. However, the deadline for compliance with this diktat has been pushed forth several times, with little clarity on how it will be enforced. These concerns have also been recognized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is studying regulations in other jurisdictions to find an effective solution to a problem that is not easy to solve.