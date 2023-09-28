We should join the WTO’s investment facilitation talks
India has missed the bus on helping shape an investment facilitation agreement that has been under WTO negotiations but it’s not too late to make the most we can of it to attract FDI.
On 6 July 2023, over 110 of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 164 members concluded text-based negotiations on the Agreement on Investment Facilitation for Development (IFA). Notably, India didn’t participate in the negotiations. Thus, it can do little to influence its contours now. But it can still join on an as-is basis. This will help us in many ways.