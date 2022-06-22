We should keep close track of our infrastructure push

Given that much of the monitoring takes place at Centre’s level and the bulk of data generation takes place in states, there exists a need for a concerted effort to coordinate data collection and reporting and improve data quality. This requires a data collection plan to determine the kind of data we need. Any such plan should also define the roles of all personnel involved in collecting the data; it must also establish clear processes for how they communicate between departments on data-related matters so that confusion does not arise. Setting data quality standards should also be an integral part of the data collection plan. This requires clarity on what data to keep, what to get rid of, and what to correct for the sake of consistency across ministries and departments. As data on project progress and budgets undergoes revisions, a set of guidelines for data correction should be evolved; we need conventions and uniform practices for data correction. These must define who is responsible for correcting and refining data and the methods they should use to fix it.