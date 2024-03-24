Opinion
We should listen to the Global South’s outcry on the Gaza war
Summary
- Calls for a ceasefire and increase in aid need to be taken up urgently. It’s emerging as the world’s conscience in a war that’s gone too far.
There is a rising chorus of voices, mostly from the Global South, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the urgent provision of aid to a population that is facing imminent famine. Is anybody listening?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more