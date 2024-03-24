We should listen to the Global South’s outcry on the Gaza war

Their words bear weight and are worth listening to. US President Joe Biden, one of Israel’s staunchest supporters and the global leader most able to influence the course of the ongoing war—by restricting weapons sales and pushing for an immediate ceasefire in the United Nations—should pay attention to this growing tide of dissent. Perhaps no one has said this as eloquently as Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, when he asked: “Where have we thrown our humanity, why this hypocrisy?" What he said struck a chord. In an interview on 16 March with DW News, the German public broadcaster, he asked why there is “selective amnesia"—suggesting that the difference in treatment and attitude from some Western governments to the extraordinarily high civilian death toll and destruction of hospitals, universities, mosques and churches in Gaza, compared to Ukraine, has something to do with skin colour and the Islamic faith.