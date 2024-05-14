We should mobilize resources to reduce road fatalities in India
Summary
- Timely evacuation and treatment hold the key to solving a problem on which India is still an outlier. Let’s do all we can to bend this curve.
The sensational Himalayan tunnel rescue operation in Silkyara, lasting 17 days, riveted the nation’s attention. The deployment of foreign experts, high-tech boring equipment and 41 ambulances (one for each of construction workers) was proof that India values human lives and will do what’s needed to prevent fatalities. It is surprising that the death of more than ten times that number every day on Indian roads is not being addressed with the same alacrity.