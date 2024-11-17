Reform import tariffs to sharpen the competitive edge of Indian manufacturers
Summary
- Comprehensive tariff reforms, an initiative announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech, aimed at fixing import duty inversions can arrest the ‘cost competitiveness leak’ of Indian manufacturing, boost ‘Make in India’ and support economic growth.
India’s manufacturing sector has struggled to exceed 17% of GDP over the past 20 years. Taking note of inverted duty structures, a key reason for this underperformance, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her last budget speech announced a comprehensive customs tariff review.