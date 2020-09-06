We should reinforce our red carpet with reforms

Our red carpet, however, would need reinforcement. Just offering tax incentives and “plug-and-play" parcels of land with bundles of ready approvals, as proposed, is unlikely to prove enough. India’s advances on the Ease of Doing Business have lost some weight, as the survey itself has suffered a loss of credibility, lately. Unless a coherent set of reforms aimed at market efficiency are carried out, perceptions of India being a tough business environment might persist. The policy stability that Modi assured US investors, for example, must square with tariff fluctuations and trade curbs under the new thrust for self-reliance. Integration with global chains is best done by letting cheap inputs enter without barriers (or export obligations), but we still have high and even inverted duty structures in many sectors. This needs fixing. Also, we need to shake off India’s reputation for operational delays. This calls for robust infrastructure. It also requires us to slash thickets of regulatory red tape. A study suggests that employers have to contend with more than 1,500 laws that necessitate more than 69,000 compliances and over 6,600 filings every year, most of them at the state level. Above all, we need a domestic economy to expand at its full potential. To achieve this, we may need structural changes that could eventually let the bulk of our resources be allocated by free interactions of demand and supply, and not by any central authority. There’s plenty to be done.