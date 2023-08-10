We should take a holistic look at transportation safety

We should take a holistic look at transportation safety4 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Right now we have different authorities for the safety of our rail, road, air and waterways. Let’s take a whole-of-government approach that would not get bogged down by turf overlaps.
Recently, a meme was circulating on WhatsApp about a hullabaloo over the death of five rich individuals who went deep into the ocean to view the ruins of the Titanic. Simultaneously, it spoke about inadequate media coverage of 750 persons who died at sea while trying to immigrate illegally to Greece on an overloaded fishing trawler. The first tragedy was about rich people, while the second was about the helpless poor in search of better lives. The common factor in both cases was a lack of safety measures, revealing a broad indifference to a pressing problem.