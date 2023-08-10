We should take a holistic look at transportation safety

What we must address most urgently are road accidents. In India, a total of 412,432 road mishaps—claiming 153,972 lives and causing injuries to 384,448 persons—were reported in 2021. The World Bank estimated that poor road safety imposes a cost as large as 3% of GDP. A recent amendment in the Motor Vehicles Act recommended the establishment of a National Road Safety Board, which has only recently been set up. Instead of this board, we propose an umbrella body, the National Transportation Safety Board, on the lines of similar bodies in Canada and the US, that would report to the Prime Minister directly. The proposed Board’s authority should supersede that of all existing transport safety regulatory regimes; and it must be independent and responsible for the overall safety of India’s entire transportation sector. This would promote a whole-of-government approach that will not be bogged down by turf issues.