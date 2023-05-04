We shouldn’t let Indian poverty turn into a great eternal mystery4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:32 PM IST
India is short of a key policy input as we have neither official data nor clarity on current indigence
There have been many private estimates on poverty in India lately, even as there has been no official estimate after 2011-12. Estimates of poverty now vary in a wide range: from a high of 35% of India’s population in 2017-18, as estimated by S. Subramanian, to a low of 1.4%, as Bhalla, Bhasin and Virmani found for 2019-20. There are also other estimates between these extremes with no clear conclusion on whether poverty rose after 2011-12 or fell.