There have been many private estimates on poverty in India lately, even as there has been no official estimate after 2011-12. Estimates of poverty now vary in a wide range: from a high of 35% of India’s population in 2017-18, as estimated by S. Subramanian, to a low of 1.4%, as Bhalla, Bhasin and Virmani found for 2019-20. There are also other estimates between these extremes with no clear conclusion on whether poverty rose after 2011-12 or fell.

The differences arise due to varying consumption expenditure data used. Except for the World Bank, which used a modified version of data from the Consumer Pyramid Household Survey of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, all others have used some estimate of consumption expenditure from the National Statistical Office (NSO). Of these, only the poverty estimates by S. Subramanian that used the leaked consumption expenditure data of 2017-18 are comparable to the 2011-12 official poverty estimates. These suggest a rise in poverty on a comparable basis between 2011-12 and 2017-18. On the other hand, Bhalla et al use a modified version of consumption expenditure adjusted to national accounts, which leads them to conclude that poverty has declined. On the other hand, Debroy, Barnwal and Sinha of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister use consumption aggregates from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS) to report poverty at 17.9% in 2020-21, compared with 21.9% in 2011-12. Using the same PLFS data, Mehrotra and Parida report a poverty ratio of 25.9% in 2019-20, suggesting a rise in poverty. The latest—Panagariya and More—report a poverty ratio of 32% in 2019-20 and 26% in 2020-21 using the same PLFS consumption data. That is, even with the same data for same year, poverty estimates diverge widely. These also arise due to different poverty lines used.

Clearly, we have no consensus on the level of poverty, nor are we any wiser on what happened to poverty after 2011-12. But researchers are not to be blamed. Ever since independence, governments have accorded poverty measurement the seriousness it deserves. In fact, India has been a pioneer in its measurement and has been used as a model by several other developing countries. But that has changed in the last decade. The only consumption expenditure survey conducted in 2017-18 was junked. This was the only comparable data set by which poverty could have been estimated. The reasons for abandoning the survey, a first in NSO history, remain unclear, but the fact that it showed poverty rising may have played a role. So is the case with our poverty line estimation, which has always been the domain of the government, particularly the erstwhile Planning Commission. The Rangarajan panel was the last to have dealt with it; it submitted its report to the government in July 2014, but its fate is still unknown.

Fortunately, there is a consumption expenditure survey currently underway. Since these are needed for updating the national accounts and inflation indices, conducting them was unavoidable. However, the methodology adopted is new, with no precedent in India or elsewhere. The survey schedule has been split in three parts, which are currently being canvassed at a monthly interval. While it may provide fresh estimates of consumption expenditure, the absence of a comparable survey means it won’t help answer what happened to poverty after 2011-12. Such major changes are always preceded by pilot surveys and their results are released for public discussion. Unfortunately, we have no information on whether a pilot survey was conducted in this case.

Official poverty estimates and poverty lines from the government have been crucial for informed debates in India. These helped improve data collection and methodologies, and generated discussions on minimum norms of basic income. This discourse has played an important role in highlighting the living conditions of the poor and the effectiveness of government policy. New Delhi was an active participant as a producer of official poverty lines and estimates. Its withdrawal from the field is not just a setback to decades of scholarly work on the measurement and determinants of poverty, but also for policymaking. Poverty estimates were key to designing interventions, allocating resources across states and analysing their effectiveness. Given that a significant proportion of India’s population still lives in poverty, as is evident from a large body of private research, the issue will remain relevant. But the absence of official estimates means that the question of what happened to poverty after 2011-12 might forever remain a puzzle.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi