We still have miles to go in the creation of inclusive workplaces

Challenges brought to light by the covid pandemic: The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021 highlighted that the pandemic has increased the time it will take to close the gender gap on its index from 99 to nearly 136 years. Not only have we seen a decrease in employment across sectors, the effect on women and other marginalized communities has been disturbing. Moreover, women have found themselves struggling to manage work and the pandemic-spurred impact at home. In many households, women are the primary caregivers, and ‘living at work’ plus parenting responsibilities have forced many to opt out of the workforce. In addition, we heard from organizations that calls made to their call centres for domestic-violence support increased by over 60% from the year before. Women who were able to escape a toxic home environment by going out to work or socially found themselves stuck under lockdowns.