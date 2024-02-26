We the People versus They the State: Our rights matter
Summary
- A systematic overhaul is needed to place individual rights over those of the state or corporates.
Writing in the Young India journal in March 1922, Mahatma Gandhi invoked the spirit of democracy to support voices of dissent within the Congress party: “Democracy is not a state in which people act like sheep. Under democracy individual liberty of opinion and action is jealously guarded." Modern democracy’s litmus test has been to expand the contours of individual liberty, within the limits of reasonableness and without infringing the rights of others, as new contingencies and technologies emerge. The Supreme Court’s recent judgement banning electoral bonds has once again focused the arc-lights on individual liberty. Hopefully, it will also precipitate a discussion on the state of personal rights today, and whether the verdict will reverberate across society, correcting a systemic and structural debasing of individual rights.