We the People versus They the State: Our rights matter

The state has also been an active party in the devaluation of individual rights. Individuals gained a hard-won victory against the state when the Right to Information (RTI) Act was legislated in 2005, empowering citizens to seek information from the government. However, the state has since pushed back by first creating a capacity problem (by slowing down appointment of information commissioners); it then introduced amendments to the Act that downgraded the information commissioner’s post and empowered the government to fix their salaries; and, finally, by enacting the Digital Data Protection Act, it completely diluted the RTI Act. Ironically, while the 2023 law attempts to provide limited protection to the privacy of personal data under the banner of individual rights, it ends up defanging a person’s right to information, something that became the bedrock for the recent judgment.