Opinion
Weak bank deposit growth: Beware faulty explanations
Swanand Kelkar 5 min read 03 Sep 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- Leakages from the banking system are the real issue, not India’s recent rush of retail investments. The good news is that the current credit-deposit imbalance may already have begun to correct itself.
As a teenager, I once fell sick on a family vacation. Several well-meaning aunts and uncles commented on the likely causes and suggested remedies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less