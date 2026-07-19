A weak monsoon is not as devastating as it was in the past—but India must not drop its guard

Apart from the West Asia crisis, progress of the monsoon is a critical factor affecting the view on India’s economy. Rainfall in June was in a 40% deficit, raising concerns around agricultural production and overall economic growth.
While rainfall has improved markedly in July, its cumulative figure remains in deficit. Poor rainfall has resulted in a decline in kharif crop sowing of 16% (as of 10 July) compared to the previous year.
Rainfall in the coming months will be critical as July and August together receive about 60% of the total seasonal rainfall. Given the impact of El Niño this year, the India Meteorological Department has projected a sub-normal monsoon at 90% of the long-term average.
While monsoon rains have a bearing on India’s agricultural growth, their impact has been falling over time. Our analysis using 20-year rolling regressions shows that the linkages between rainfall deviations and agricultural growth as well as overall gross value added (GVA) growth have weakened over time.