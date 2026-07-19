A weak monsoon is not as devastating as it was in the past—but India must not drop its guard

There has been some income diversification in the sector, with a rise in the share of agri-allied sectors such as livestock, fisheries and horticulture. Livestock’s share in agricultural income has risen from 24% in 2011-12 to 33% in 2023-24, while for fisheries and aquaculture it has increased from 4.4% to 7.5%. The share of income derived from crop production has declined from 63% in 2011-12 to 53% in 2023-24.