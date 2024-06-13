Weak public healthcare could let India’s development drive down
Summary
- What glares out of India’s 2022-23 household consumption survey done by the NSSO is a gross disparity in medical expenses. Ayushman Bharat will not suffice. We need quality public health services for all.
No survey of household expenses in a country as large and diverse as India can claim much accuracy beyond a point, but such studies offer us much to mull over all the same. Even a hazy X-ray, after all, can tell us what’s crucial. Down the decades, India’s long-cycle check has been the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), conducted by the National Sample Survey Office.