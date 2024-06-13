Weak public healthcare could let India’s development drive down

Also read: Public hospitals giving platform to startups to work on healthcare sector

Look closer: HCES data split up into equal slabs will show that the top 5% spend more than 100 times the lowest 5% on hospital care. If we took finer fractiles—such as percentiles, to compare the richest 1% with the poorest—then the difference would be even more stark. While huge gaps are also visible on a few other counts, such as rent, the medical contrast is one that should make us squirm the most. In a way, it’s at the core of our inequality, as covid reminded us.