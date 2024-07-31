Wealth and whim: Should the wealthy spend their money as they wish?
Summary
- It’s not about judging someone else’s spending on moral grounds, but a framework exists for us to answer that question in the context of an economy’s structure—think institutional soundness, outcome fairness, success incentives, etc—and whether its prospects are getting brighter or dimmer.
Of late, there have been many discussions on how much spending or ostentation is “too much" for a rich person. And the views are polarized along, “It is bad/ immoral/ unforgivable to spend so much when most of your fellow citizens need free food" to “It is their money and how they spend it is no one else’s business."