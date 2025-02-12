Mint Quick Edit | Stock slide: Will the wealth effect dampen consumption?
Summary
- Including Tuesday’s equity market fall, investors have jointly lost ₹18 trillion in five days. If asset deflation goes on, its impact could act against India’s policy stimulus for consumer spending.
Policymakers have given consumption a push. Income taxpayers in India will be left with more money, while loans taken to buy stuff will burden consumers less. The cheer yielded by this policy stimulus, however, should be viewed in the context of the ‘wealth effect’.