Wealth inequality: Give all Indians a stake in capitalism—literally
Summary
- Wealth disparity is a glaring issue no doubt, but drastic redistribution would prove too disruptive for anybody’s good. A policy of PSU stock grants for every Indian household deserves a trial.
Indian wealth has grown enormously over the past decade. Look at our stock-market indicators. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed above the 75,000 mark, a new peak and triple the level it was around the time the Narendra Modi government took charge 10 years ago. A day earlier, the BSE touched ₹400 trillion in market capitalization, the sum of what all listed shares are worth. The impressive part is that participation has broadened vastly too. India boasts of over 150 million demat accounts, up from just 20 million or so a decade ago. Most new investors joined the equity bandwagon after the pandemic’s outbreak in 2020. Investors taking the indirect route have also burgeoned. Monthly investment plans run by mutual funds now funnel as much as ₹19,000 crore into Indian equities each month. In 2014, this figure was only around ₹2,000 crore. Assessments by fund houses, the market regulator and research firms suggest rising equity enthusiasm even in small towns. The ease of investing assured by a clutch of online apps is part of this story. While no hard data is available to back this, it is a fair guess that middle-class India has finally taken to share ownership in a big way.